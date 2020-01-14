Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
1959 - 2020
William Webb Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Webb, Jr., age 60, of Holland, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.
Bill enjoyed bowling, softball, and anything Hope College. In his younger years, Bill competed in the Special Olympics, where he won several medals. Bill graduated from the Ottawa Area Center and has worked at Wooden Shoe Restaurant for many years.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Sandy Webb.
Bill is survived by his brothers, Harold Webb of Holland, Larry Webb and Samantha Cassens of Conroe TX, David and Gloria Webb of Addison, NY; nieces and nephews, Ryan and Jessica Webb and their children Savanah and Lauren of Kingsville, TX, Lexy Webb and her mother, Missy Webb of Austin, TX, Kasandra Webb, David Webb, Jr., and Nathaniel Webb all of Addison, NY.
Visitation will be 4:00-5:30pm Tuesday, January 14 at Cornerstone Tabernacle, 781 Lincoln Ave., Holland, with funeral services following at 6:00pm. Rev. Douglas C. Wright will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics and Cornerstone Tabernacle. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsternberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 14, 2020
