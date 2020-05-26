Willis "Pete" Zwagerman, age 86, of Holland, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Pete owned and operated Holland Pump & Well for many years and after retiring, he enjoyed volunteering at Young Life Camps. Pete and his wife, Joey, loved their time at the camps. Pete was a member of Real Life Fellowship Church.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Willis (Fannie) Zwagerman; son-in-law, Chuck Van Der Kolk; sisters, Carolyn (Eugene) Walters, Noreen Weener.
Pete is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan "Joey" Zwagerman; children, Kathy Van Der Kolk of Holland, Kelly Zwagerman of Narrowsburg, NY, Kendall Zwagerman of Holland, Konnie Staat of Holland; grandchildren, Michael Van Der Kolk, Chad (Kate) Van Der Kolk, Brandon (Kristen) Van Der Kolk, Maggie Thomassen, Claire Thomassen; great grandchildren, Silas, Abby, Ayden, Charlie, Mc Kennah, Casen; sisters, Von (Bernie) Vanden Berg, Muriel (Chuck) Hoezee, Myra (Les) Luurtsma, Viv (Bill) Zwyghuizen, Ruth Magnell, Donna (Ron) Boersema; in-laws, Howard Weener, Paul (Lois) Bruizeman, Jerry (Deb) Bruizeman.
Family funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home with Rev. Jason DeWaard officiating. Burial will be in Beaverdam Cemetery. A video of the funeral ceremony will be available online at www.langelandsterenberg.com following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Real Life Fellowship Church at www.rlfonline.churchcenter.com/giving.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 26, 2020.