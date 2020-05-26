Willis "Pete" Zwagerman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis "Pete" Zwagerman, age 86, of Holland, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Holland Hospital.

Pete owned and operated Holland Pump & Well for many years and after retiring, he enjoyed volunteering at Young Life Camps. Pete and his wife, Joey, loved their time at the camps. Pete was a member of Real Life Fellowship Church.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Willis (Fannie) Zwagerman; son-in-law, Chuck Van Der Kolk; sisters, Carolyn (Eugene) Walters, Noreen Weener.

Pete is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan "Joey" Zwagerman; children, Kathy Van Der Kolk of Holland, Kelly Zwagerman of Narrowsburg, NY, Kendall Zwagerman of Holland, Konnie Staat of Holland; grandchildren, Michael Van Der Kolk, Chad (Kate) Van Der Kolk, Brandon (Kristen) Van Der Kolk, Maggie Thomassen, Claire Thomassen; great grandchildren, Silas, Abby, Ayden, Charlie, Mc Kennah, Casen; sisters, Von (Bernie) Vanden Berg, Muriel (Chuck) Hoezee, Myra (Les) Luurtsma, Viv (Bill) Zwyghuizen, Ruth Magnell, Donna (Ron) Boersema; in-laws, Howard Weener, Paul (Lois) Bruizeman, Jerry (Deb) Bruizeman.

Family funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home with Rev. Jason DeWaard officiating. Burial will be in Beaverdam Cemetery. A video of the funeral ceremony will be available online at www.langelandsterenberg.com following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Real Life Fellowship Church at www.rlfonline.churchcenter.com/giving.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Service
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 25, 2020
Kris
Ide Ide
Friend
May 24, 2020
So sorry to read this and I am praying for you Joey and for the rest of your family as you grieve this loss.
Joanne Foote
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved