Wilma Worthy, age 95 of Holland died Monday July 22, 2019 at a local assisted living facility.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Worthy in 2018.
Wilma is survived by her three children; Marijo
Belt, Mark and Julie Copier, Robert and Susan Copier as well as 5 grandchildren,4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com to sign an online registry or to leave a memory.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 24, 2019
