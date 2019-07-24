|
Wilma Worthy, age 95 of Holland died Monday July 22, 2019 at a local assisted living facility.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Worthy in 2018.
Wilma is survived by her three children; Marijo
Belt, Mark and Julie Copier, Robert and Susan Copier as well as 5 grandchildren,4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 24, 2019