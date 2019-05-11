Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Gross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Winifred Gross Obituary
Winifred Gross, age 77, of Holland, passed away, Tuesday May 7, 2019. She is originally from Higgins Lake, Michigan where she retired in 2003. Mrs. Gross loved to read, paint, cook and bake special Christmas cookies for her family. She was always laughing, wanting to help and always looked at the positive in life.
Winnie was a loving mother to Brad (Debbie) Gross, Jonathan (Pili) Gross, Susan (Charles) Atwood, James (Diana) Gross and Cathy (Randy) Gornowicz, a cherished grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, a dear sister to Doug Hetrick, James Hetrick and Sandy Lowe, both of Arkansas.
Mrs. Gross was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph A. Gross and an infant daughter, Debra Renee Gross in 1971.
The family will greet visitors Monday, May 13, from 11:00am to 12:45PM at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, Holland. A Funeral ceremony will be held following the Visitation at 1pm at the Northwood Chapel. The Reverend Adam Vander Stoep officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
To leave a memory or sign an online register book please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now