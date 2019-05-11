|
Winifred Gross, age 77, of Holland, passed away, Tuesday May 7, 2019. She is originally from Higgins Lake, Michigan where she retired in 2003. Mrs. Gross loved to read, paint, cook and bake special Christmas cookies for her family. She was always laughing, wanting to help and always looked at the positive in life.
Winnie was a loving mother to Brad (Debbie) Gross, Jonathan (Pili) Gross, Susan (Charles) Atwood, James (Diana) Gross and Cathy (Randy) Gornowicz, a cherished grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, a dear sister to Doug Hetrick, James Hetrick and Sandy Lowe, both of Arkansas.
Mrs. Gross was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph A. Gross and an infant daughter, Debra Renee Gross in 1971.
The family will greet visitors Monday, May 13, from 11:00am to 12:45PM at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, Holland. A Funeral ceremony will be held following the Visitation at 1pm at the Northwood Chapel. The Reverend Adam Vander Stoep officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 11, 2019