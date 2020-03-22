|
Winifred Julia (Westerhof) Kooiker of Holland passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Resthaven Maplewoods Cottages of Holland. She was born December 10, 1919 to John and Winnie (Beintema) Westerhof in Holland.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Dr. Howard Kooiker on May 4, 2014, and siblings Wilma Veenboer, Engbertus Westerhof, Henrietta Bosman, Johanna Essenberg, Anthony Westerhof, Benjamin Westerhof, and Leona Smith.
Winifred was a Holland Christian High School graduate (the last remaining graduate of the class of 1938) and a graduate of Holland Business College.
She worked as a secretary at Home Furnace Company in Holland before marrying Howard in 1943. During WWII, Winifred worked as a civilian secretary to a Major at Scott Field Army Hospital in Belleville, IL where Howard was stationed in the Eye Clinic as an optometrist. After the war they returned to Holland where they raised their five children.
Winifred was baptized and married in 14th Street Christian Reformed Church, then became a faithful member of Third Reformed Church since 1946 where she was very involved in the Reformed Church Women ministry, serving in many capacities including president, Bible study circle chairwoman, and helping to begin the birthday cake ministry to Hope College students, which remains to this day. She also sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and served on various committees. In her younger years she was an accomplished pianist, accompanying school choirs and soloists, as well as playing for many weddings.
She was a member of Holland Woman's Literary Club, including its book and music clubs; Michigan Optometric Association Auxiliary; and the Holland-based guild that supported Wedgwood Christian Services in Grand Rapids for almost 50 years. She also volunteered at Holland Community Hospital for many years.
Both Winifred and Howard enjoyed gardening. Winifred arranged and gave away roses and many floral arrangements from their garden. She loved the outdoors and instilled the love of nature in all her children and grandchildren.
In her retirement years, Winifred and Howard enjoyed traveling extensively through the United States (including Alaska and Hawaii) and Canada, enjoying the beauty of nature in all their travels. She also loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Winifred was an avid reader of the news, magazines, and books. She was committed to never stop learning, loved maps, geography, and crossword puzzles, and enjoyed the challenge that watching Jeopardy regularly brought. She enjoyed a wonderful 100th birthday celebration last December.
She is survived by her children Paul & Marilyn Kooiker of Grantsburg, WI; Brian Kooiker of Fairview, MI; Donald & Mary-Jo Kooiker, Nancy Meyer, and Sally & Calvin Versendaal, all of Holland; grandchildren Jessica Janes, Katie (Jay) Fladeboe, Callie Kooiker (Elliot Cleghorn), Cassandra Kooiker, Tony (Katie) Meyer, April (Jay) Chapdelaine, Jena (Andrew) Tucker, and Sara (Kyle) Baumann; great-grandchildren Jordan Janes, Ella Fladeboe, Thomas Fladeboe, Desiree Carroll, Jayelynn Kerr, Ares Meyer, Wyndalynn Meyer, and Jackson Tucker; many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family with the Revs. Kent Fry and Kama Jongerius officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date for extended family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Third Reformed Church Memorial Fund, 111 W. 13th Street, Holland, MI 49423. Arrangements have been entrusted to Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020