Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
171 West 13th Street
Yolanda Banda Lopez


1929 - 2019
Yolanda Banda Lopez Obituary
Yolanda Banda Lopez, 90, passed away with family by her side in Holland, Michigan on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

She was born July 14, 1929 in Laredo, Texas. She was a member of St. Francis De Sales catholic church and was one of the first Hispanics to migrate to Holland in 1951. Yolanda worked as a clerk at Kresge's and retired from Walters Nursery in 1997. Growing up she had a love for music and enjoyed singing at family gatherings.

She is survived by her children Anna Maria Sanchez, Edwardo Lopez Sr. (Gloria), Viola Sauceda (Joe), Todd Kananen, Gloria Collins, 20 grandkids, 52 great-grandkids, and 34 great-great grandkids and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Yolanda is preceded in death by her mother Oliva Banda, ex-husband Lino

Lopez Sr and infant son Roberto Paul Lopez. She is also preceded in death

by her children Lino Lopez Jr., Mary Linda Chavez, and Ray Lopez Sr.

Funeral services will be 11 am Tuesday (August 13) at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 West 13th Street, with Kyle Kilpatrick officiating.

Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Monday (August 12) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupanas c/o of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019
