Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Yolanda Salazar Obituary
Yolanda Salazar, age 45 of Holland, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Spectrum Health – Butterworth Hospital.
Funeral services will be 1pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Officiating will be Pastor Doyle Passmore. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00am – 1:00pm, Thursday at Lakeshore Memorial prior to the service.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Salazar family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
