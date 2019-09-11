|
Yolanda Salazar, age 45 of Holland, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Spectrum Health – Butterworth Hospital.
Funeral services will be 1pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Officiating will be Pastor Doyle Passmore. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00am – 1:00pm, Thursday at Lakeshore Memorial prior to the service.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019