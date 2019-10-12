|
|
Zella Kathryn Vanden Brink, age 85, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at American House in Holland.
She grew up in North Holland, MI and attended Holland High School. She was a homemaker and a bus driver for West Ottawa Special Education until her retirement in 1995. Zella enjoyed gospel music and bird watching. She was a member of Beechwood church.
Zella was preceded in death by an infant son Darryl in 1957, daughter Darlene in 2001, infant grandson Ryan Vanden Brink in 1987; brother and sister-in-laws: Howard and Helen Dalman, Cynthia and Raymond Rouwhorst, Glenn and Clara Dalman, Preston and Cylinda Dalman, Dewey Knoll. Her parents were Peter and Kate Dalman.
She is survived by husband of 64 years Vern Vanden Brink, and children Douglas (Nancy) Vanden Brink, Donna (Harlan) Rypma, Duane (Ginger) Vanden Brink, and Darwin Vanden Brink, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alaine Knoll, Yvonne (Leverne) Bauman, Coral (Lester) Swierenga; brother-in-law, Alvin (Betty) Vanden Brink;nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be 12:00 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road in Holland. Rev. Marlin Vis will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-4 pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or Beechwood Church Mission Fund.
The family would like to thank the staff at Baypointe American House and Hospice of Holland for their loving care. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 12, 2019