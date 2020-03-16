Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:30 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd
Plymouth, MI
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd
Plymouth, MI
Abe A. Munfakh Obituary
Abe A. Munfakh

Abe A. Munfakh passed away March 13, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Syria February 8, 1941 to Antoine and Antoinette Munfakh. He is deeply loved and survived by his wife Darlene, his daughters Laila (Michael) Carr and Jennifer (Scott) Shaw, his grandchildren Emily Carr, Noelle Carr and Colleen Shaw. Also surviving are his 4 brothers George (Jimmie) Munfakh, Robert (Brooke) Munfa, Nasri (Therese) Munfakh and Nabil Munfakh, his brother-in-law Stephen (Becky) Kali and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday, 10:30 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth. Visitation at Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth, Tuesday 4-8PM and Wednesday at church 10AM until Funeral Service. Prayers will be held Tuesday 7:30 PM at the funeral home. To leave a condolence www.schrader-howell.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020
