Alden A. Sawyer, son of the late Lester and Marguerite Sawyer, born May 3, 1931. Alden lost his long battle with cancer and joined the Lord on March 17, 2020. He attended St. Michael's Catholic school, graduated from Plymouth High School and continued his education at Madonna University. Alden raised his family of 4 children with the late Mary Sawyer in the house he built on Stamford. He served 5 years in the Navy before beginning his career of 47 years in the city of Livonia as fire fighter, inspector, Fire Marshall and emergency preparedness director. Alden was an active member of Unity Church of Livonia, where he met his current wife, Lynn Sawyer. He is also survived by his children, Stephen (Julie) Sawyer, Charles Sawyer, and Patricia (Rodney) Burling, his step-children Patrick (Sarah) Holtzmann and Carissa (Robert) Mayes, as well as 28 grandchildren and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and predeceased by brother, Lester Sawyer and son, John A Sawyer. Besides spending time with family and friends, Alden had a passion for spending time outdoors, golfing, fishing, boating, and landscaping. He had a bright personality, loved sweets and was known for his dry sense of humor. Throughout his lifetime he made many friends, touched many lives and was highly respected in his community. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020