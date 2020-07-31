Alice (Stauffer) Claire
Alice (Stauffer) Claire, 92, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 in Moodus, CT. Born in Cleveland Ohio on June 18, 1928, she was a longtime resident of Birmingham Michigan, attending Ohio Wesleyan University and graduating from the University of Michigan. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry "Hank" Claire for 54 years.
She worked at McManus, John and Adams in Bloomfield Hills, MI until her retirement and subsequent move with Hank to Peachtree City, Georgia in 1983 where they had many happy years in their residential community, and as members of Flat Creek Country Club. Alice was active in golf and tennis, and enjoyed a lifelong interest in sports. She was a devoted fan of the Detroit Tigers and the Atlanta Braves.
Throughout her life, Alice loved seeing and keeping in touch with her circle of friends and family. She was a great cook, enjoyed music, gardening, making crafts, and she also loved to travel. She welcomed any opportunity to combine visits with friends or family, travel, and golf, or skiing in earlier years.
Alice was predeceased by her siblings Harriett Fox and Robert Stauffer. She is survived by her son Stephen Kitts and his wife Susan Kautz of Haddam, CT; her step-daughter Kathryn Claire of Old Saybrook, CT; her nieces Mary Sommer, Jane Fox, Christy Sturgeon, Wendy Threatt; her nephews Robert Fox, MD, Rick Stauffer; and former step-grandsons Rivers and Leaves Cuomo.
No memorial service is planned. Any memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of CT, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.