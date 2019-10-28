Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Paredes

Andrew Paredes Obituary
Andrew Paredes

Northville Twp. - Passed October 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Arline, loving father of Andrew, Steve (Laura) and Scott (Mayra). Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Gabrielle, Isabella and Alexandra. Andy, as he was known by his loved ones, was truly of the greatest generation with a love for family, country and the automobile. Born into a humble Massachusetts home of Spanish immigrants his accomplishments personified the American dream. After high school he earned the rank of Corporal in the Marine Corps, fixing Corsair jets during the Korean War. Benefitting from the GI Bill he became the first in his family to earn a college degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University. Following graduation he spent 40 years with Ford Motor Company where he designed cutting edge transmission systems for which he garnered countless patents. He will be loved eternally for his gentle nature, thoughtfulness and generosity. Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019 at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Road (at 7 Mile) from 10:30 a.m. until time of his Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
