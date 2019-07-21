|
Anita Louise Miller
Plymouth Township - age 92. Entered into eternal life July 17, 2019. Survived by cousins Kathleen (Gregory) Glasby, Daniel (Bobbye) Nicholson, Jan (Paul) Hoge, Sue Neeley, Diane (Merle) VanMarter, and many other beloved cousins and friends. She was a long time Livonia School Teacher, active member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Stephen Minister, member of the Underground Book Club, Cadillac Kindergarten Group, Pet-a-Pet, and the NOMADS Club. Anita attended Cooley H.S. in Detroit, and earned her Bachelor of Education degree from Michigan State University and later received her Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin. Committal Service open to all Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1 PM in the Chapel of Grand Lawn Cemetery, 23501 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 46250 Ann Arbor Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170. Michigan Humane Society, or St. Joseph Mercy Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on July 21, 2019