Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Grand Lawn Cemetery,
23501 Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Louise Miller


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Louise Miller Obituary
Anita Louise Miller

Plymouth Township - age 92. Entered into eternal life July 17, 2019. Survived by cousins Kathleen (Gregory) Glasby, Daniel (Bobbye) Nicholson, Jan (Paul) Hoge, Sue Neeley, Diane (Merle) VanMarter, and many other beloved cousins and friends. She was a long time Livonia School Teacher, active member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Stephen Minister, member of the Underground Book Club, Cadillac Kindergarten Group, Pet-a-Pet, and the NOMADS Club. Anita attended Cooley H.S. in Detroit, and earned her Bachelor of Education degree from Michigan State University and later received her Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin. Committal Service open to all Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1 PM in the Chapel of Grand Lawn Cemetery, 23501 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 46250 Ann Arbor Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170. Michigan Humane Society, or St. Joseph Mercy Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now