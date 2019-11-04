|
Ann Henningsen
Ann Henningsen, age 81, longtime resident of Northville, passed away on November 2, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1938 in Port Clinton, Ohio; daughter Jesse and Martha (nee Brown) Browder. She graduated from Salem Oak Harbor High School in Oak Harbor, Ohio; Class of 1955. Following high school, she attended Bowling Green University where she studied culinary arts and dress design. Ann was united in marriage to Richard Henningsen on September 27, 1958; they spent 61 loving years together as husband and wife.
Ann was a devoted homemaker and took great pride in taking care of her family and raising her children. When her children were grown, she began a career as a ticket agent with American Airlines. A dedicated employee she worked for 20 years without missing a day of work, before retiring in 1996.
Ann was a member of Alpha XI Delta sorority. She kept in touch with many of the people from her graduating class at Salem Oak Harbor High School and served on the committee for class reunions. Ann was an incredibly talented seamstress and made beautiful dresses for herself and relatives. She was an avid reader; mysteries were her favorite. Ann liked to travel; she travelled all over the world, including all of Europe, the entire United States, the Caribbean, as well as Mexico. She was a terrific baker and made delicious desserts, including Italian Cream Cake and German Sweet Chocolate Cake. She was also a good cook and made healthy meals for her family. Ann was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend; she will be missed dearly by those who loved her.
Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Henningsen; her children, Douglas Henningsen, David Henningsen, Beth McLeod, and Daniel Henningsen; her grandchildren, Jessica and Davis; and her brother, Richard Browder. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law Fred McLeod.
Private family services were held.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Michigan Humane Society, 30300 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 or Civic Concern, PO Box 323, Northville, MI 48167.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019