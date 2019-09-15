|
Ann Mary Gadbaw
Farminton Hills - Ann Mary Gadbaw age 95, entered the pearly gates of heaven while surrounded by family on September 7, 2019. Ann was born at home with a midwife on October 13, 1923 to the late Richard and Anna (Wallace) Gosson in Syracuse, NY. Her parents were immigrants with a proud Irish heritage. She grew up in an area called Tipperary Hill. Ann met a handsome Army Captain at the Rainbow Lounge of the Syracuse Hotel. She wed the love of her life, Joseph J. Gadbaw M.D. on February 19, 1944 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Syracuse, NY.
Ann and Joe dreamed of a large family, and a vibrant life filled with adventure. They fulfilled these dreams and experienced many other blessings. They raised eight children in Farmington, Michigan. She was the beloved wife of a well-loved physician in the community. Ann worked as his book-keeper, assisted in his clinics, and took on the important role of "Domestic Engineer" to support a very busy family life. The couple retired in 1990 and moved to Traverse City where they created a remarkable life on the Boardman River. They shared sixty-six wonderful years of marriage and are very proud of the legacy they created.
She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington and later St. Francis Catholic Church. She enjoyed golf and tennis with many friends. She was a very thoughtful person and was often known to send caring notes and gifts. She kept up with the times and was well versed in current events, politics, and social media. She loved to go shopping and had a keen eye for interior design. Ann also enjoyed dining out at local restaurants and was a gourmet cook. Above all else she cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a fierce advocate for things she believed in. In so many ways, she will be remembered lovingly, deeply missed - she is truly "unforgettable."
Ann is survived by her children; Joann Gadbaw of Kalamazoo, Joseph Jr. (Victoria) Gadbaw of Stonington, CT, R. Michael (Sally) Gadbaw, of Potomac, MD, John (Randee) Gadbaw, of Dearborn, Mary (Steve) Gadbaw Davis, of Cadillac, Anne (Erik) Paus, of Brewster, MA, Elizabeth (James) Kelderhouse, of Traverse City, Catherine Gadbaw, of Traverse City; twenty grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; brother Richard (Mary Ann) Gosson of Syracuse, NY; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Joseph Gadbaw; brother John Gosson, and sister Elizabeth Kerrigan.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 3 to 5 pm at the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm with visitation just prior to the service. Father Don Geyman and Father Ken Stachnik will concelebrate the Mass. According to Father Don, this will fulfill your Sunday Mass obligation.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice, 1150 Medical Campus Drive, Traverse City, MI 49684.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019