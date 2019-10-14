|
|
Ann S. Helganz
McKinney, TX - Age 95, of McKinney, Texas, passed away on October 10, 2019. She was born on June 6, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan; daughter of Joseph Evans and Emelia Klansko. Ann was united in marriage to Jack Helganz on June 6, 1946; they spent 58 loving years together as husband and wife.
Ann recently moved to Texas to be closer to her family. She previously lived in both Northville and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Ann was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church since 2005. She was a well-known and devoted Interior Designer. Ann was a very creative woman; she enjoyed painting with watercolors. She also loved sewing, she made and designed her own clothing. Ann loved expanding her knowledge using her computer. She also enjoyed playing bridge with friends. She could often be found walking throughout downtown Northville, where many knew and loved her, she never met a stranger. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
Ann is survived by her children, Russell (Vicki) Helganz and Nancy (Christopher) Rovik; her brother, Ted Evans; her sister-in-law Theresa Evans; and her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Christina, and Samantha; as well as many Grand Dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Anna Evans, her husband Jack, her daughter Suzanne Helganz, her sister Helen Walczak, her infant brother John Evans, her brother Mike Evans and her stepbrother John Sturock.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2pm until 8pm at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. The Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., in state beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr., Northville. Mrs. Helganz will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr., Northville, MI 48167 or Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Development Office, 1820 Mount Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019