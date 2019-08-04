|
|
Annabelle Gabel
Farmington Hills - Annabelle Gabel of Farmington Hills. Age 82. July 29, 2019.
Beloved wife of Bruce for 50 years. Dear mother of William (Stacey), Russell (Suzie), Lynn (Bill) Kennedy and Kathy (Mike) Forsyth. Caring grandmother of Tony Cain, Scott (Christina) Johnston, Melissa (Jordan) Page, Hudson and Julie Gabel. Great grandmother of Ella, Shelby, Owen, Weston and Emerson.
A Visitation will be held at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 14541 Farmington Rd, Livonia on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 1:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 23225 Gill Rd, Farmington Hills. Instate at 10:30 AM.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019