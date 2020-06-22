Anne L. Dales
Northville - Anne L. Dales, age 92, of Northville, passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1927 in Miami, Florida; daughter of Fred E. and Nina (nee Hicks) Logan. Anne graduated from Redford High School, class of 1946. Following graduation, she attended Ohio Wesleyan University. Anne was united in marriage to Richard Dales in 1956; they were devoted to each other for over 26 years until his death in 1982.
Anne moved to Northville in 1959. She was a very active resident who was a long-time member of the Northville Garden Club and she worked at M.A.G.S in downtown Northville for a number of years. Anne was a dedicated homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She was an incredible mother who was always there for her boys. Anne was an energetic hockey mom and grandma. After her husband died Anne travelled all over the world with the NOMADS group. Anne was a loving, fun, and patient wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her children, James (Jennifer) Dales and Donald (Nancy) Dales; her brother Jim (Carolynn) Logan; and her grandsons, Brian, Austin, Griffin, Jimmy, and Patrick. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her infant son Dennis.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1pm at The Post Bistro, 844 Penniman, Plymouth, Michigan. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to a charity of choice.
During this difficult time, please make sure to reach out to the family by leaving your thoughts online, with a card or a phone call.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.