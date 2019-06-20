|
Anthony V. Rizzo
Northville - Anthony V. Rizzo, age 83, longtime resident of Northville, passed away June 13, 2019. He was born March 10, 1936 in Rochester, New York; son of Guy and Anna (nee Ponari) Rizzo. Following graduation from the Dearborn School system Tony earned a bachelor's degree and later a master's degree in Geography, both from Wayne State University.
Tony worked as a professor at Wayne State University and at Schoolcraft Community college where he taught Geography for 12 years. He then changed careers and became a real estate broker and appraiser with his own firm called Rizzo Realty, located in Northville for 18 years. Tony also built houses in Southeastern Michigan for many years before retiring in 2008. He was highly respected in the real estate community for his knowledge of zoning laws and land development.
Tony was an outdoorsman; he was a good fisherman, many times flying into remote locations in Canada with his buddies and had many fun stories to tell from those trips. Tony also enjoyed off the grid camping with his family. He enjoyed going to the casino. Tony was a great storyteller; he loved to talk and write. Some of his articles have been published in the Detroit Free Press and most recently Tony was a contributor to the Kings Mill Grapevine, a neighborhood newsletter. Tony was an advocate for human rights; he was a highly respected teachers union negotiator, a researcher and advocate for healthcare system pricing, and most recently advocating successfully for senior housing lease reform.
Tony is survived by his loving daughters, Sharon Rizzo and Carol Rizzo; his sisters, Lydia Rizzo and Clara (Arturo) Costa; his granddaughters, Maria Westfall and Erin Conklin; and his great grandchildren, Ayden, Weston, and Harlee. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Michigan United Conservation Clubs, 2101 Wood Street, Lansing, MI 48912.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on June 20, 2019