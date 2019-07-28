|
Arlene Louise Wilkinson
- - Arlene Louise Wilkinson, 85, formerly of Litchfield, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Heartland Health Care Facility in Livonia. She was born August 12, 1933 in Jackson, MI to Kenneth and Alice (Reynolds) Wilkinson.
Funeral services for Arlene L. Wilkinson will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Joe Haverlock officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held Saturday 11 AM until the time of service.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on July 28, 2019