Ashley Marie (Brabant) Wolfe
- - Born in Detroit Michigan 8-13-87 - 4-13-19
Ashley had a passion for life including family, friends, animals, crocheting, fishing, hiking, and growing roses.
Ashley was a beautiful, kind, loving soul, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, niece, cousin, wife and mother. Gone too soon from her precious babies: Oakley Marie Wolfe 2 months and Axl James Wolfe 20 months. She is survived by her husband Daniel Wolfe.
She is also survived by her parents Dawn and Richard Brabant, brother and sister-in-law James and Stephanie Brabant, niece Aubrey Brabant. Aunts: Sandy Trominski, Kathy Oleksy, and Michelle Drury. Cousins: Alan, Brittany, Allyson, Alyssa, Alex, and Lauren. As well as Father-in-law Roger Wolfe (Denise). Mother-in-law Beth Pierce (Mark). Brother-in-law Jason Wolfe. Forever in our hearts. Memorial to be announced. Donations in lieu of flowers can go to the or the Humane Society.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2019