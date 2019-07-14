|
Barbara Drisko
- - Barbara (nee: Sweeney) Drisko - Age 80, died July 3, 2019. Born February 8, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan. She was married on November 23, 1968 to her beloved husband David for 51 years. Loving mother of David Drisko (Kristee) and Andrew Drisko (Kerriann). Amazing grandmother of Hanna; and Macee (Mother Stephanie). Also survived by her sister Nancy Merivirta; sister-in-law Leslie and David Gardner; and loving nieces and nephews Cindy (Bill) Cederholm, Steve (Candy) Merivirta, Kurt (Sharon) Merivirta, John Sweeney, Janet (John) Dibur, Lisa (David) Sweeney and Justin Gardner.
She was preceded in death by her parents Austin and Marion Sweeney as well as her brothers William and John as well as brother-in-law Paul.
She is a graduate of the Class of 56 Birmingham High School, enjoying the camaraderie and friendship of her school days and reconnecting at reunions. She was passionate about her ancestry and family history and traveled the world locating lost connections. She is cherished by the hundreds of students she touched in the 35 years of teaching at Berkley's Pattengill and Angell schools. She was a true and loving friend to the many she touched. But most important to her was the connection to her family that she loved and supported unconditionally. To our Wife, Mom, Sister, Aunt B., Granny and Barb, you will be missed dearly.
Memorials may be given to the in the spirit of family, community and betterment of others.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on July 14, 2019