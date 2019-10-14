|
|
Barbara Ellen Donley
South Lyon - May 3, 1950 - September 29, 2019
Barbara Ellen Donley, age 69, of South Lyon, MI peacefully passed away at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ypsilanti, Michigan on September 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara successfully overcame breast cancer in 2017 and courageously battled lung cancer from 2018 until the time of her death. She was born on May 3, 1950 in Ann Arbor, Michigan the second of five daughters of Lee Oliver and Eleanor Elizabeth (Smith) Donley. Barbara attended South Lyon schools. She received a BS from Western Michigan University, an AMLS from the University of Michigan and a JD from the University of Virginia. Barbara was a librarian in Muskegon, Michigan schools and practiced labor and employment law in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Dallas, Texas and in South Lyon, Michigan. She was an Assistant Vice President, Employee Relations at Banc One Corporation in Columbus, Ohio.
Barbara is survived by four sisters: Diane (Bradley Evans), Denise, Mary (William Sisson) and Lisa (David Green); her nieces Lillian Evans (Jason Carnevale) and Kristina Green and her nephew, Robert Evans. Additionally, Barbara was thrilled to be the great aunt to June Violet Carnevale. Barbara is predeceased by her parents.
Her family invites you to join them on October 25, 2019 for a visitation and celebration of Barbara's life at the First Presbyterian Church of South Lyon (205 East Lake Street) commencing at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow in the church fellowship hall at 12:30 p.m. Barbara will be interred next to her parents in South Lyon Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Reverend Michael Horlocker of First Presbyterian Church South Lyon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that honorariums in Barbara's name be made to the Salem-South Lyon District Library, the First Presbyterian Church of South Lyon or to a .
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019