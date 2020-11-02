1/1
Barbara Hamsher
Barbara Hamsher

Milford - Barbara Hamsher, a former resident of Milford and Indian River, died at her home in Rose Township on October 31, 2020 at the age of 79.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Hamsher, in 2018, a grandson, Kevin Whipple, brother, Arthur Grissom, and sister, Madeline Dagenais.

She is survived by her daughters, Mickey (Jon) Whipple and Stacy Croft; step-children, Jeffery (Carol) Hamsher and Pam (Rob) Robinson;

grandchildren, Joe Whipple, Mike (Jessica) Whipple, Heather (Dustin) Alchin, J.P. (Tina) Robinson, Crystal (Jon) Ricewick; great grandchildren, Tristan, Nissa, Bailie, Bentley, Brianna, Kylie, Braden, and many extended family members and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 East Liberty St., Milford on Thursday, November 5, from 2:30 - 8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Highland Cemetery (Milford Road @ M-59) in Highland on Friday, November 6, at 11AM with Rev. Randy Greene officiating.

Memorials may be made in her name to McLaren Homecare & Hospice.

For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com






Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
