Barbara Jeanne Robinson
Mrs. Barbara Jeanne Robinson, died peacefully on August 17, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 13, 1929 to the late, Frederick and Jeanne (Bennett) Hough.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Christine (Phillip) St. George of Lewiston; grandchildren, David (Megan) Noonan; Michael (Jennifer) Noonan; Phillip (Sheila) St. George; Daniel (Michelle) St. George; MaryBeth (Chuck) Felton; and Jason Robinson; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brenden, Kevin, Greyson, Kiera, Mason, Adrianna, Joshua, Heather, Skye, Kyle, and Jordan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Jeanne Hough; husband, Wayne Phillip Robinson; son, Wayne Bruce Robinson; daughter, Laura Robinson; and grandson, Greg Robinson.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held in celebration of her life at a later date in Milford. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home and Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors. Condolence messages may be sent via our website at www.greenfuneralhomes.com
www.lynchfuneraldirectors.com
