1/1
Barbara Jeanne Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jeanne Robinson

Mrs. Barbara Jeanne Robinson, died peacefully on August 17, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 13, 1929 to the late, Frederick and Jeanne (Bennett) Hough.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Christine (Phillip) St. George of Lewiston; grandchildren, David (Megan) Noonan; Michael (Jennifer) Noonan; Phillip (Sheila) St. George; Daniel (Michelle) St. George; MaryBeth (Chuck) Felton; and Jason Robinson; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brenden, Kevin, Greyson, Kiera, Mason, Adrianna, Joshua, Heather, Skye, Kyle, and Jordan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Jeanne Hough; husband, Wayne Phillip Robinson; son, Wayne Bruce Robinson; daughter, Laura Robinson; and grandson, Greg Robinson.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held in celebration of her life at a later date in Milford. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home and Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors. Condolence messages may be sent via our website at www.greenfuneralhomes.com or www.lynchfu neraldirectors.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved