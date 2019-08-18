|
Barbara Joan McIntosh
Birmingham - 88, Entrepreneur
Barbara McIntosh co-founder of Affiliated Models and long-time resident of Birmingham, MI died peacefully on August 6th, 2019.
Barbara was born in Detroit, MI in 1931 to Howard and Elsie O'Leary and was raised in the suburb of Grosse Pointe, MI. Survived by three of her four children: Aengus McIntosh, Elizabeth Dalziel and Cameron McIntosh, and her brother Howard E. O'Leary, Jr. Predeceased by her son Douglas McIntosh and her sisters Suzanne O'Leary Palms and Annie O'Leary Williams.
A memorial celebration of Ms. McIntosh's life is planned for October 6th, 2019. Visit https://www.cremationmichigan.com/obituary for details.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019