Barbara June Sorgenfrey



Westland - Barbara June Sorgenfrey (nee Nichols) passed peacefully August 13, 2020. Age 86. She was born June 4, 1934 in McCory Arkansas. Barbara was a proud retiree of Ford Motor Company.



Barbara is survived by her nephews Larry Stanley and Gregory Nichols, her sister in law Patricia Nichols, her great nephews and nieces Anthony, Cody, Lawrence and Samuel Stanley, Krysta, Miranda and Christian Nichols. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Rex Nichols and Cornelia Elizabeth Nichols (Totty), brothers Lloyd Robert (Bob) Nichols and George William (Bill) Nichols.



She loved and was loved by her family very much.









