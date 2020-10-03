1/1
Barbara June Sorgenfrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara June Sorgenfrey

Westland - Barbara June Sorgenfrey (nee Nichols) passed peacefully August 13, 2020. Age 86. She was born June 4, 1934 in McCory Arkansas. Barbara was a proud retiree of Ford Motor Company.

Barbara is survived by her nephews Larry Stanley and Gregory Nichols, her sister in law Patricia Nichols, her great nephews and nieces Anthony, Cody, Lawrence and Samuel Stanley, Krysta, Miranda and Christian Nichols. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Rex Nichols and Cornelia Elizabeth Nichols (Totty), brothers Lloyd Robert (Bob) Nichols and George William (Bill) Nichols.

She loved and was loved by her family very much.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved