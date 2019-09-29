Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Barbara M. Olsen Obituary
Barbara M. Olsen

Westland - Passed away September 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Charles and loving mother of Steven (Marilee), Martha Joy (Keith) Campbell and Kevin Olsen. She was the cherished grandmother of Christopher (Lauren) Olsen, Maribeth Olsen, Lara (Zack) Alexander, Kristin (Mike) Petlicke, Kaitlyn (Ash) Stewart, Emily Olsen and Abby Olsen. Great-grandmother of Adelaide, Bellamy, Nathan, Theo and Isaac. Her family entrusted her care and services to the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home-Westland, 734-522-9400. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019
