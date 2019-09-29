|
Barbara M. Olsen
Westland - Passed away September 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Charles and loving mother of Steven (Marilee), Martha Joy (Keith) Campbell and Kevin Olsen. She was the cherished grandmother of Christopher (Lauren) Olsen, Maribeth Olsen, Lara (Zack) Alexander, Kristin (Mike) Petlicke, Kaitlyn (Ash) Stewart, Emily Olsen and Abby Olsen. Great-grandmother of Adelaide, Bellamy, Nathan, Theo and Isaac. Her family entrusted her care and services to the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home-Westland, 734-522-9400. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019