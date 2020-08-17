Beatrice C. Dantes
Milford - Beatrice C. Dantes, of Milford, passed away suddenly on August 14th, 2020. She was 80 years old.
Daughter of the late Ferdinand and Angela Giuliano, Beatrice is survived by her children, Charles F. (Patricia) Dantes, Keith V. (Julie) Dantes, Karen A. Dantes, and Carol F. Dantes; grandchildren, Jacquelin R. Dantes, Charles C. Dantes, Dallas K. Dantes, Austin E. Dantes, Brooke A. Chwalek, and Deryk M. Dantes; many dear and beloved nieces and nephews; also extended family and dear friends.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles D. Dantes; siblings, Marguerite, Vincent "Moose", Peter, and Fay.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, on Thursday, August 20th. Burial took place at Milford Memorial Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Dantes Family (c/o Carol Dantes).
