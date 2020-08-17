1/1
Beatrice C. Dantes

Beatrice C. Dantes

Milford - Beatrice C. Dantes, of Milford, passed away suddenly on August 14th, 2020. She was 80 years old.

Daughter of the late Ferdinand and Angela Giuliano, Beatrice is survived by her children, Charles F. (Patricia) Dantes, Keith V. (Julie) Dantes, Karen A. Dantes, and Carol F. Dantes; grandchildren, Jacquelin R. Dantes, Charles C. Dantes, Dallas K. Dantes, Austin E. Dantes, Brooke A. Chwalek, and Deryk M. Dantes; many dear and beloved nieces and nephews; also extended family and dear friends.

Beatrice is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles D. Dantes; siblings, Marguerite, Vincent "Moose", Peter, and Fay.

A Funeral Mass was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, on Thursday, August 20th. Burial took place at Milford Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Dantes Family (c/o Carol Dantes).

For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Aug. 17 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
