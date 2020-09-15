1/1
Benita Mary (Marsh) Hoge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benita Mary Hoge (nee Marsh)

September 13, 2020, age 86. Born in Frodsham, Cheshire, England to the late Arthur and Ethel Marsh. Resided in Bloomfield Twp., MI and formerly of Scottsdale, AZ. Benita worked as a Residential Realtor for over 25 years. Benita's many interests included international travel, contact bridge, interior design, and dogs. Beloved wife of Robert Hoge for 65 years. Loving mother of Paul S. Hoge, Kurt V. Hoge, and Kristyn A. Hoge. Grandmother of Sean Hoge, Scott Hoge, Alexandria Gardner, Tyler Gardner, Ian Hoge, and Erik Hoge. Memorial Service Sunday, September 20, 2020, 1pm at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham. Memorial tributes to the Leader Dogs for the Blind (Oakland County Chapter) or a charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

Sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved