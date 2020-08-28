Benton Brown Lindamood
The daughters of Ben Lindamood are heartbroken to share the news of his passing on August 26, 2020. Benton Brown Lindamood was born October 31, 1931 to Elbert and Ethel Mickey Lindamood in Winston Salem, North Carolina. At the age of 3 "Benny" was adopted and raised by his Aunt Blanche and Uncle Leo C. Beamer of Blacksburg, Virginia. He attended Blacksburg schools and spent summers on the family farm in Winston Salem, and eventually graduated from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) in 1955 with his Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at VPI Ben was a member of the Corps of Cadets (ROTC) and eventually served with the Air Force before moving to Detroit to begin working for the Ford Motor Company. His pride and joy project was being on the engine design team for the 1972-73 Boss 429 Mustang racing engine as well as the 94-95 era Mustang engines.
Ben married the lovely Ann Petrini on September 7, 1963 at Notre Dame Church in Sharon, PA and together they raised four daughters: Mary, of Howell, Julie (Daniel) Argonis of Novi, Jane of Dodge City, KS and Kit, of Detroit. Ben was a proud and loving Grandpa to two grandchildren, Riley and Zachary Argonis, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom survive him and remember him fondly. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ann and his brother Mickey.
A Memorial Mass will be held next spring at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2201 South Old US 23 HWY, Brighton, MI at which time the ashes of Ben and his beloved wife Ann will be interred together.
