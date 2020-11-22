1/1
Bernard Leonard Moshel
1931 - 2020
August 15, 1931 - November 14, 2020. Lifetime husband of Madeleine Moshel (predeceased in 2012), father to Anne Moshel Bartrem (Jeffrey), David Moshel (Lisa), Nancy Moshel Morris (James) and Sandra Moshel Rigsby (Todd). Grandfather to eight children and great grandfather to one child. Born in Chicago, Illinois to Jewish immigrants. Bernard grew up with the freedom of riding street cars and skating on the Chicago River. As a young boy he developed a strong work ethic that he maintained throughout his life.

After graduating from high school Bernard enlisted in the US Army and served as a radar technician. Through the GI Bill, he later earned undergraduate degrees at the University of Illinois and Michigan State University. He ultimately achieved a Masters Degree with distinction in Chemistry from Wayne State University. After settling with his wife in Livonia, Michigan, Bernard became a passionate teacher, first teaching Chemistry and Photography at Dearborn High School before spending the rest of his career teaching Chemistry at Oakland Community College.

In addition to raising four children, Bernard loved working outside and was a successful landscaper into his late seventies. He loved dogs, tennis, hockey, his family and the Florida Keys, where he and Madeleine eventually built a second home. Anyone who knew Bernie also knew he loved adventure, had an indomitable will and kept learning and teaching until his last days. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

In light of current conditions, the family will hold a private celebration to reflect on Bernard's life. Donations may be made in Bernard's memory to the Detroit Dog Rescue, a nonprofit no-kill shelter dedicated to helping homeless dogs at www.detroitdogrescue.com.




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Nov. 22, 2020.
