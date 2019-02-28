|
|
Betsy C. Van Ee
Northville - Betsy C. Van Ee, age 97, longtime resident of Northville, passed away February 18, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1921 in Detroit, Michigan; daughter of Harold and Bessie (nee Bell) Stein. She graduated from St. Martin's High School in Detroit; Class of 1939. Later in life she continued her education and earned an associate degree from Schoolcraft College. Betsy was united in marriage to Rene M. Van Ee on November 11, 1944; they spent 52 loving years together as husband and wife until his death in 1996.
Betsy was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church where she attended daily mass for many years. She was also a member of Questers and the Baseline Button Club. Betsy had an extensive collection of buttons which numbered well over 100,000, including some very rare pieces. A history buff, especially local history, Betsy volunteered as a docent with Mill Race Village in Northville. A wonderful cook and baker, she enjoyed entertaining and a good conversation with friends. She was an avid traveler and logged more than 100,000 miles with the travel club NOMADS. She loved to read romance novels. Betsy was a devoted homemaker; her family was very important to her. She was very active with her daughter Heidi, including bible study, Kiwanis bowling, dances, and Girl Scouts. Betsy was very supportive of all her children and loved each of them dearly.
Betsy is survived by her loving sons, Richard (Katie) van Ee, William (Bonnie) van Ee, J. Christopher (Sue) van Ee, and Rene (Pam) van Ee; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many special friends from Addington Place. Betsy was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Heidi Van Ee, her parents, her brothers Charles Stein and Harold Stein, and her sister Mary Jean Cornillie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr., Northville, MI 48167.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2019