Betty Campbell
Betty Campbell

Plymouth - February 20, 1933- June 2, 2020

Betty (Phillips) Campbell, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020.

She was born on February 20,1933 to the late Ada and Bert Phillips, immigrants from Cornwall England. Betty grew up in Plymouth, attended Plymouth schools and in 1947 while at The Music Box, a teen center at Church and Adams, was introduced to Edwin James (Ted) Campbell who was to become her husband of 51 years. Ted preceded her in death in February 2002. Betty and Ted were active in the Plymouth community and First United Methodist Church. Betty was a loving mother to Kevin (Lorena) Campbell, Karen Campbell, Kathy (Bill) Armstrong and Kirk (Laura) Campbell. Betty was cherished grandmother to Angela Arnold , Rochelle DeSmet, Lyndsay Forsmo, Caitlin Siegel, Sheree Revoir and Courtney Campbell and great grandmother to nine. She passed with knowledge and delight that there would be three more great grandchildren added to her family in 2020.

Betty was a devoted sister and friend. She is survived by her sisters, Stella Smith and Shirley Scrimger.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Douglas Phillips, Ronald Phillips, Charles Phillips and her sister, Molly Phillips.

Family will hold a private memorial service on August 17, 2020




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
