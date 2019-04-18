Betty Weideman



- - Betty April 8, 2019 Betty was born on April 27, 1927, in Batavia, Illinois, to Virginia and Emil Benson. Two sisters and two brothers have all pre-deceased Betty, as did her husband, Bob, who she married in 1948 ahead of graduating with a B.S. in piano from Depauw University's School of Music. Betty and Bob had three children: Paul (Mary Margaret), Santa Fe, New Mexico; Drake, Pontiac; and Karen, Battle Creek. Betty's gift to the world was her musical ability, and she gifted it beautifully. As a 5-year old, she was identified with perfect pitch. Music was a constant in her life. Paul, Drake and Karen all took music lessons. Betty delighted in playing the piano. She was the vocal music director at Plymouth Canton High School for 10 years, and in addition to leading various choral groups, she also played in the pit orchestra for Plymouth High School's annual musical under director Gloria Logan, which was a particular joy as Betty loved musical theater. Upon retiring to South Carolina, Betty played keyboard in the Dixie Keys band, accompanied the Key Koraliers chorus, and was one of a piano quartet, arranging some of their music on her Apple computer. Bob was her roady for these gigs! Upon relocating to Fox Run retirement community in 2006, Betty played piano on Thursday nights for the Ascot Happy Hour singalong, and she never needed any music. She also directed the Fox Run bell choir when it started. Betty is remembered with love by her three children, three grandchildren: Joshua, Kelly, and Jeff, and four great-grandchildren: Taylor, Camryn, Tess, and Abbey. Funeral service will be 2:30 pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Fox Run 41000 W 13 Mile Rd. Novi, MI. The Rev. Dr. Mary E. Biedron officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Library of Michigan Foundation P.O. Box 30159 Lansing, MI 48909 for Braille and Talking Book Program, or Detroit Symphony Orchestra 3711 Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI 48201 or The Music Fund North Congregational Church 36520 W 12 Mile Rd Farmington Hills, MI 48331







Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary