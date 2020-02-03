Services
Beverly Jean Bailey

Beverly Jean Bailey Obituary
Beverly Jean Bailey

Plymouth - Beverly Jean Bailey age 79, of Plymouth, died February 2, 2020. Born in Detroit to Samuel and May (nee Johnson) Gracey. Survived by husband Gary Bailey, children Greg (Pippa) Bailey and Christine (David) Drabicki, grandchildren Morgan (Carey), Jessica (Jeff), Taylor, Samantha (Jessie), Rachel, and Brooke, great-grandchildren Kaden, Joseph, Everly, Kylelar, Samuel and Nathanial, and brothers Michael and Daniel Gracey. Beverly was preceded in death by her son Kevin Bailey, both of her parents, and sisters Patricia, Shirley, and Joan. Visitation Thursday, February 6, from 4-8 pm and Friday, from 2-8 pm at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth, 48170. Scripture Service Friday at 7 pm. Her Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be Saturday, at 11 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 N. Territorial, Plymouth, 48170. In-state at 10:30 am. To view full obituary and leave a condolence, please visit schrader-howell.com



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020
