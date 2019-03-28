Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Lintner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Edmund Lintner


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Edmund Lintner Obituary
Billy Edmund Lintner

- - February 23, 1926 - March 24, 2019.

Billy passed peacefully after living a very full, active and rewarding life for 93 years. Billy was a long time South Lyon resident purchasing his beloved 32 acre farm named after the tree by the road - Hollow Oak Farm - in the 50s where he raised his 5 children. Upon graduating from EMU, he took his first teaching job in Ubly, MI before moving onto the Livonia school district. He started an egg and hog business while teaching, running it with his first wife Lois. After retiring from teaching in the mid-80s, he ran his nursery and landscaping business full time with assistance from his wife Millie. He was known for his geraniums and mums, and great prices!

Billy loved life. He wanted to get outside every morning, loved working, going to breakfast, being with his dog companions, believing that he never met a stranger, and throwing parties to celebrate with his friends and connections! He was an avid collector of things and a stout supporter of John Deere tractors.

When he wasn't working, he loved road trips to his cabin in the Thumb, to visit cousins in Indiana, to check out tractor shows or to eat at his favorite restaurants near and far.

He is survived by his children: Sean, Leslie (Al), Heather, Amelia, and Megan; his 3 grandchildren (Ian, Ross, Robert); and his nephew Brad. He is preceded in death by his wife Mille, parents Howard and Leona, sister Peg, and niece Holli.

Funeral service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 12:30 pm with visitation prior starting at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Meals on Wheels, hospice organization of your choice and South Lyon First Presbyterian Church (205 E Lake St). www.phillipsfuneral.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now