Billy Edmund Lintner
- - February 23, 1926 - March 24, 2019.
Billy passed peacefully after living a very full, active and rewarding life for 93 years. Billy was a long time South Lyon resident purchasing his beloved 32 acre farm named after the tree by the road - Hollow Oak Farm - in the 50s where he raised his 5 children. Upon graduating from EMU, he took his first teaching job in Ubly, MI before moving onto the Livonia school district. He started an egg and hog business while teaching, running it with his first wife Lois. After retiring from teaching in the mid-80s, he ran his nursery and landscaping business full time with assistance from his wife Millie. He was known for his geraniums and mums, and great prices!
Billy loved life. He wanted to get outside every morning, loved working, going to breakfast, being with his dog companions, believing that he never met a stranger, and throwing parties to celebrate with his friends and connections! He was an avid collector of things and a stout supporter of John Deere tractors.
When he wasn't working, he loved road trips to his cabin in the Thumb, to visit cousins in Indiana, to check out tractor shows or to eat at his favorite restaurants near and far.
He is survived by his children: Sean, Leslie (Al), Heather, Amelia, and Megan; his 3 grandchildren (Ian, Ross, Robert); and his nephew Brad. He is preceded in death by his wife Mille, parents Howard and Leona, sister Peg, and niece Holli.
Funeral service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 12:30 pm with visitation prior starting at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Meals on Wheels, hospice organization of your choice and South Lyon First Presbyterian Church (205 E Lake St). www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019