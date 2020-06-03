Bobby Edward Bell
Bobby Edward Bell, 54, passed away May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Sabine. Adored brother of Rainer (Virginia) Bell, Tina Bell and Donna Bell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was currently employed with Fruedenberg Automotive. He was a very likeable, good hearted person and was a huge advocate for animals. A memorial service is being planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society and/or the Michigan Humane Society. Please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com for further details.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.