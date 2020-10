Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie Berg



Canton, Mich. - Bonnie Jane (McEwen) Berg, age 92, died September 8, 2020 in Medford, OR. She was born May 17, 1928 in Highland Park, MI to William and Susan (Ford) McEwen. Owner of Bart's Rustic Lawn Furniture on Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton roads. A Celebration of her life is being planned for Spring 2021 and will be announced in advance.









