Brian George Burke
- - Brian George Burke age 62. August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Lori for 20 years. Dear father of Daniel Burke, Nicholas Moran, Scott (Emily) Moran, Michael (Lindsay) Burke and Allison Burke.
Proud grandfather of Harrison and Frederick Burke. Brother of David( Allison), Daniel (Sheila). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
When Brian completed his service in the US Navy he returned home and began his career in the automotive industry. Brian has been involved in Novi since 2008. Brian served as a member of the Novi City Council, Novi Parks Commission, Novi Planning Commission, Novi Parks Foundation and the Novi Police and Fire Benevolent Association.
Brian will be greatly missed and his memories cherished by all who knew him.
A celebration of Brian's life took place on Tuesday August 27, 2019 with Dr. Michael Meyer officiating followed by military honors.
Donations in memory of Brian can be made to the Novi Parks Foundation or the Novi Police and Fire Benevolent Fund.
On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 29, 2019