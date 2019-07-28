|
|
Brian Joseph Slattery
Livonia - Brian Joseph Slattery of Livonia. Age 61.
Brian was born on June 23, 1958 and unexpectedly, but peacefully, passed away on July 13, 2019.
Brian was a loving and dedicated husband of 24 years to Janice, a devoted and nurturing father to Matthew, and an endearing son-in-law to Edwin and Lorraine Wojtowicz.
Pre-deceased by his parents Thomas and Agnes Slattery, Brian is survived by his sisters Sharon (Michael) Derrig and Shannon (David) Costello. Cherished brother-in-law to Ronald Wojtowicz (Diane Fogarty), Kenneth Wojtowicz, Karen Fisher, and Mark (Cindy Weeg) Wojtowicz. Caring and adventurous uncle to Christopher (Elisa) Derrig, Timothy (Jenna) Derrig, Shannon (Daniel) Cristler, Ashleigh Costello (Jonathon Ottolini), Allison Derrig, Brett Fisher and Brandon Fisher. Beloved great uncle to Owen and Agnes Derrig.
Brian was blessed with a great many friendships including childhood friends, co-workers, neighbors and parents of exceptional children. He always enjoyed discussing politics with his father-in-law, Ed, as well as his nieces and nephews. He certainly knew how to hold his own, and was very well versed in his beliefs.
Brian loved all sports, but especially anything that involved the outdoors. He loved to travel and ski out west. He enjoyed thoroughly researching his areas of interest in anticipation of touring new locations. He especially liked going to National Parks to hike. One of his recent accomplishments was completing a 50 mile backpacking trip in the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Brian also loved to golf, ice skate, take family bike rides, have weekly movie dates with Matthew, and participate in crap tournaments at the casino.
He was a loyal and committed employee at Humanetics Innovative Solutions, occupying the position of Facilities Manager.
A "Celebration of Brian's Life" will be held at Burton Manor in Livonia on Sunday, July 28 beginning at 11 a.m. Please RSVP to [email protected]
Donations in Brian's name may be made to Rising Stars Academy or The Miracle League of Plymouth.
Please share a memory of Brain at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on July 28, 2019