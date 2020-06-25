Bruce E. Griggs
Redford Twp. - Age 68. Bruce was a 1970 graduate of Northville High School and was active for many years in the community, from working at Cal's Gulf, to working and volunteering with the Recreation Department, coaching youth baseball and participating in many men's adult recreation leagues. He also spent many years as a volunteer with the Novi High School football program. After meeting and marrying his beloved wife Ann, he and Ann were docents at the Detroit Zoo and were active with their church, St. John's Episcopal in Royal Oak, and in the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. Family members: Beloved husband of the late Ann. Dear brother of Steven (Sue), Cathy Griggs, Clifford (Diane), and Scott (Darlene). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held Saturday, June 27th at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, Northville (248) 348-1233. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.






Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.
