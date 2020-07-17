Bruce Edward HamlettBruce Edward Hamlett, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Brighton, MI, on July 6, 2020 with his wife and children by his side. Bruce was born October 11, 1925 in Orange, MA, and was the son of the late Roger and Ellen Wilson Hamlett.A WWII veteran and member of the 1st Marine Division that helped win the Battle of Okinawa, Bruce proudly graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Brown University in 1950 under the GI Bill. His highly successful career led him to a rewarding retirement when he sold his business in 1991. Bruce was a consummate professional who held himself to the highest standards and placed great value on honesty and integrity. Bruce's humor, encouraging support, positive attitude, and good heartedness endeared him to all who were fortunate to know him.Bruce was a loving and caring father of five children and enjoyed almost 71-years of marriage with his college sweetheart, Diana DePratti Hamlett. He enjoyed golf, tennis, physical fitness, reading and spending time with his family throughout his accomplished life. Bruce was preceded in death by his brother Frederick Hamlett, sister Elizabeth Hamlett Pine Denniston, and his daughter Lynne Hamlett. Bruce's memory will live on with his beloved wife Diana; daughters, Jacqueline Capp (Bill) and Sharon Kuzma (Tim); sons, Kevin Hamlett (former wife Gayle) and Randy Hamlett (Sue); 9-grandchildren and 9-great grandchildren.The family plans to have a celebration-of-life gathering soon and will provide information when it becomes available.