Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burton Allen "Burt" Gavitt


1931 - 2019
Burton Allen "Burt" Gavitt Obituary
Burton Allen Gavitt "Burt"

Milford - On the morning of July 13th, 2019, Burt Gavitt of Milford died peacefully in his home at the age of 88.

Burt was born to Burton and Edith Gavitt in Detroit in 1931. He was a graduate of Milford High School (1949) and Michigan State University. Burt proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a life member of the 2nd Marine Division Association. He was also a life member of the American Legion Post 216 and of the Milford Masonic Lodge #165 F. & A.M. as a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He retired as Vice President of Sales for Tab Products Company based out of Palo Alto, CA.

Burt enjoyed reading, discussing military history, listening to big band music, and especially watching his sons and grandsons compete in team sports. He was an avid fan of his beloved Spartans. He loved to entertain friends and family with his witty sense of humor and lived life to the fullest.

Burt was preceded in death by his parents, Burton Albert, and Edith Marguerite Gavitt, his wife Barbara Ann Gavitt, granddaughter Ashley Gavitt, and grandson Danny Gavitt. He is survived by his children, Chuck, Mike, and Chris (Barb) Gavitt, his grandchildren Charlie, Brendan, and Patrick Gavitt, and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Gathering will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 East Liberty Street, Milford, on Wednesday, July 17, from 4-9 PM. Memorials may be made in his name to Milford American Legion Post 216.

For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com

logo




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on July 18, 2019
