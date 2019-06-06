Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth
701 Church Street
Plymouth, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth
701 Church Street
Plymouth, MI
Calvin Burke Mason, Jr.

Plymouth - Mason, Calvin B, Jr. (Cal or Skip), 92, of Plymouth, Michigan May 26, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Mason, his children Susan (Bruce) McKenzie of Novi, Mary Mason of Hartland, Joseph (Barbara) Mason of Grand Rapids, Carrie (Johan) Skogfeldt of Howell, cousin Jill (Gary) Winters and their son Matthew, step-children David, Douglas (Julie), Dwight (Dawn), Daniel (Amy) Johanningsmeier and Pamela (Richard) Smith and many grand and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin B. Sr., and Ellenora Mason; his brother Robert Joseph Mason, and his wife Ann (mother of Susan, Mary, Joe and Carrie).

Cal was a decorated WWII veteran serving as a mobile artillery gunner in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater and later in Japan after the war as a Military Policeman. Cal returned to the U.S. and attended Wayne State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree and spent his entire working career at General Motors (GM), eventually retiring from GM's Detroit Diesel Allison division as a specifications writer. Cal loved listening to and playing music on his accordion and piano, and was an avid sailor, camper and reader. He loved people, adored his family and his beloved friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 29th at the First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth, 701 Church Street, Plymouth, MI 48170. Family visitation is from 10 to 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the VFW.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from June 6 to June 9, 2019
