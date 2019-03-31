Services
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St
Birmingham, MI 48009
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Camilla Kavanagh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Camilla Duffy Kavanagh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Camilla Duffy Kavanagh Obituary
Camilla Duffy Kavanagh

Beverly Hills - On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Camilla Duffy Kavanagh, loving mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord at the age of 101.

Camilla, longtime resident of Grosse Pointe Farms, married Raymond Joseph Duffy Jr. They shared 50 wonderful years together and had five beautiful children. After Ray's passing, she found love again and married the Honorable Thomas G. Kavanagh. Camilla was active in many groups and her friends loved being around her.

Camilla was preceded in death by her daughter Carol and son Patrick. She is survived by her daughters Susan VanAuken (Richard), Denise Borgon (Bob), Deborah Alfano (Tony), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12th at Holy Name Catholic Church in Birmingham. Visitation with family begins at 9:30 am and mass begins at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to an organization close to your heart.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.