In Honor of His 80th Birthday...
CARL J.
AUSTERMILLER
Mar. 8, 1939 - Aug. 2, 2006
Carl (aka CJ) was born on a wheat farm in Rush County, Kansas and attended a one room school house from kindergarten through third grade. It's where his life time love of learning began.
In fourth grade, he moved to Great Bend, Kansas, and attended public school. When he was fourteen, he moved to Caracas, Venezuela for a year to live with relatives. When he returned to Kansas, he attended Great Bend High School. In addition to excelling in academics, he was on the debate squad, basketball team, and in Drum and Bugle Corps.
After graduation, CJ attended Kansas State University. He was a member of the debate squad; President, Sigma Chi; President, SSIE; President, Delta Sigma Rho, and VP Blue Key Honor Fraternity. He graduated with a B.S in Industrial Engineering and moved to Houston, Texas, where he worked as an engineer. A year later he moved to Washington, DC. He had an internship with the Department of Labor. It was the experience that changed the course of his life.
He moved to Detroit, Michigan and enrolled in graduate school at Wayne State University majoring in Labor Economics. After graduation, he moved to St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, where he was a Professor of Economics at the College of the Virgin Islands and an economist for the Department of Labor.
Four years later he moved back to Michigan and was hired as a Professor of Economics at Oakland County Community College, Orchard Ridge Campus. It was his academic home for over forty years. He motivated thousands of students to think "outside the box." He also served as President, OCC Faculty Association; Chair, Department of Economics and Political Science; Campus Academic Senate; and Bargainer, OCC Faculty Association
In the 1970's, CJ took a sabbatical leave. He was a Professor of Economics at the University of Guam and worked as an economist for the Department of Labor. In 1987, he was awarded a Fellowship at Oxford University and moved to Cambridge, England, for a semester.
In addition to teaching, he worked as a labor economist for numerous law firms and municipalities. He was an active member of the Detroit Chapter of the Industrial Relations Research Association and served as its President from 1991-92.
CJ loved his family, friends, and pets. Even in the darkest times, he could always find some sunshine in life. He's gone, but he's not forgotten by anyone who had the good fortune to know him.
Carl was the son of Marion and Delma Austermiller. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Kryvicky) Austermiller; his daughters, Heidi Marie Weiss; her husband, Ken; Rebecca Leichtweis; her husband, Adam. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Hannah Weiss and Haley Weiss Hinton; and his great granddaughter, Avery Hinton.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019