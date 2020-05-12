Services
Carl Richard Groth


1928 - 2020
Carl Richard Groth Obituary
Carl Richard Groth

Carl Richard Groth, a longtime resident of Livonia Michigan, passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born May 8, 1928. Carl joins his loving wife Stella and son Kenneth. Survived by his long loving companion Flora; son Karl; daughter in law Lori; grandchildren Zachary, Jonathan, Emily and Christopher. Carl enjoyed many active years with the VFW. He was an avid golfer and hunter. A private interment was held at Grand Lawn Cemetery in Detroit. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity Detroit. www.mannsfuneralhome.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 12 to May 21, 2020
