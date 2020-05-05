|
Carlton N. Baker
Hendersonville - Carlton N. Baker, 87, formerly of South Lyon, MI and Whitinsville, MA went to his heavenly home on April 28 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He is now walking and living with "Him who loved me and gave His life for me."
He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Nancy (LaFleur) Baker, 5 children—Sandra Schulenburg of Lynn, MA, Deborah (Todd) VandenAkker of Grand Rapids, MI, Brian (Sheryl) Baker of Marion, IN, Pam (Doug) VanderYacht of Grand Rapids, MI and Paul (Erica) Baker of Vero Beach, FL—as well as 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren with his first wife, Harriet Baker; three stepchildren - Cindy (Jim) Panek of St Helena, CA, Michelle (David) Weaver of Austin, TX, Bryan(Gail) Mack of Caribou, ME—along with 7 stepgrandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.
Born March 11, 1933, he was the son of Richard W. Baker and Anne LaFleur Baker. He was preceded in death by his former wife of 39 years, Harriet R (Dykstra) Baker, his brother, Richard Baker Jr, and a great grandchild, Brianna Drakage.
Carlton received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA in 1963. He earned his MDiv degree from Gordon Divinity School in Wenham, MA in 1966. He pastored Tyrone United Presbyterian in Fenton, MI, First United Presbyterian in Sharpsville, PA and Fellowship Evangelical Presbyterian in South Lyon, MI. He was a charter member of Fairlawn Christian Reformed Church in Whitinsville, MA. He served in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran.
A memorial service will be held on May 1 at Heritage Hills, Heritage Circle, Hendersonville, NC
A second memorial will be held in South Lyon, MI at the Baker Memorial Garden at a date yet to be determined.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 5 to May 10, 2020