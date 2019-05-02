|
|
Carol A. Matlega
- - Carol A. Matlega, age 62, passed away April 22, 2019. She was born May 8, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of Olga and the late John Matlega. Carol devoted her entire professional career to the University of Michigan where she was the Senior Financial Manager for Health Information Management. She took great pride in her career and no words can describe her dedication to her work. She will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Carol was devoted to her four nephews and her constant presence in their lives is evident in the countless fond memories each of them have. Her love and support will never be forgotten by her family. She is survived by her mother, Olga Matlega; her sister, Diane (Ray) Dennis, her nephews: Raymond, Brian, Brad (Megan), and Nicholas. She is also survived by her aunt Stephanie Vermeer. Carol was preceded in death by her father, John Matlega in 2003. Visitation was held on Thursday, April 25 at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, South Lyon. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, April 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, South Lyon. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 2, 2019