Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Matlega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Matlega


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol A. Matlega Obituary
Carol A. Matlega

- - Carol A. Matlega, age 62, passed away April 22, 2019. She was born May 8, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of Olga and the late John Matlega. Carol devoted her entire professional career to the University of Michigan where she was the Senior Financial Manager for Health Information Management. She took great pride in her career and no words can describe her dedication to her work. She will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Carol was devoted to her four nephews and her constant presence in their lives is evident in the countless fond memories each of them have. Her love and support will never be forgotten by her family. She is survived by her mother, Olga Matlega; her sister, Diane (Ray) Dennis, her nephews: Raymond, Brian, Brad (Megan), and Nicholas. She is also survived by her aunt Stephanie Vermeer. Carol was preceded in death by her father, John Matlega in 2003. Visitation was held on Thursday, April 25 at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, South Lyon. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, April 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, South Lyon. www.phillipsfuneral.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now